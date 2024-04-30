NHPC Limited To Collaborate With Norwegian Company For Implementation Of Floating Solar Energy Technology In India

New Delhi (The Hawk): NHPC Limited, the largest organization for hydropower development in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Ocean Sun, a Norwegian company operating as a technology provider to the floating solar industry. As per the MoU, NHPC and Ocean Sun will explore key areas of cooperation for demonstration of Ocean Sun’s floating solar energy technology based on photovoltaic panels. The panels would be mounted on hydro-elastic membranes, at relevant sites to be identified by NHPC.

The agreement is in continuation of efforts towards sustainable development and addition of renewable energy capacity by NHPC, which is engaged not only in hydro power development but also in various renewable energy projects such as solar, wind and green hydrogen projects.

The MoU was signed in hybrid mode on 29th April, 2024, by Executive Director (Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen), NHPC, Shri V.R. Shrivastava and CEO, Ocean Sun, Mr. Kristian Tørvold. Ambassador of Norway to India, H.E. Ms. May-Elin Stener; Director (Technical), NHPC, Shri Raj Kumar Chaudhary and Executive Director (Strategy Business Development & Consultancy), NHPC, Shri Rajat Gupta joined the signing ceremony from Embassy of Norway, New Delhi and Ambassador of India to Norway, H.E. Dr. Acquino Vimal joined from Oslo.