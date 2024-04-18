AFMS & IIT Kanpur To Collaborate On Developing Technologies To Address Health Problems Faced By Soldiers In Difficult Terrains

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborative research and training with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on 18 April 2024. The MoU was signed by Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh & Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur Prof S Ganesh. Under this MoU, AFMS and IIT Kanpur will team up to undertake research and develop new technologies to address health problems faced by soldiers in difficult terrains.

IIT Kanpur will also provide technical expertise for developing AI diagnostic models, at Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine established in Armed Forces Medical College, which is first of its kind amongst medical colleges in India. Under the ambit of this MoU, faculty exchange program, joint academic activities and development of training modules will also be planned. On this occasion, Lt Gen Daljit Singh informed that AFMS is dedicated to provide highest level of medical care to soldiers and collaboration with institutes of national importance like IIT is a significant step towards this commitment. Prof S Ganesh emphasised the need for inter-professional collaboration and utilisation of advanced technologies like computational medicine and AI in health care.



