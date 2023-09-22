On World Rhino Day, Himanta reaffirms Assam govt’s efforts to stop poaching attempts

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said strict action is being taken again poaching of Rhinos in the state which has resulted in zero cases for the first time.

Commemorating the World Rhino Day, the Chief Minister said that rhinos are the prized members of the state's abundant faunal variety.

Taking to ‘X', Sarma wrote, “Rhinos, synonymous with the identity of Assam, are cherished members of the State's rich faunal biodiversity.”

He also asserted that the state government has been giving utmost importance to stop poaching of one-horned rhinoceros in the state.

“The protection of this magnificent animal has been a top priority of Govt of Assam and in the last few years, we have made consistent efforts in this regard which has resulted in zero poaching cases of rhinos in the State for the first time,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

He also said, “On World Rhino Day, let's take a pledge to always champion the cause of saving rhinos, the pride of Assam!”

Every year on September 22, people celebrate World Rhino Day to raise awareness about the various rhinoceros species that exist throughout the globe and the threats they face. World Rhino Day provides a forum for a variety of interested parties, including governments, communities, NGOs, wildlife conservation organizations, research facilities, and concerned individuals, to band together and look for innovative ways to end poaching practices and save some critically endangered rhinoceros species from extinction.

In addition to being the third largest animal, the one-horned rhino is a pride of Assam and is one of the rarest and most unusual mammals in the world.

—IANS