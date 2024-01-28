Nitish Kumar Resigns as Chief Minister, Cites Internal Strife within Mahagathbandhan

Political Fallout: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns, citing internal discord within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The decision comes after a year and a half of turbulent relations, failing to meet public expectations.

Patna: Bihars Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar recently disclosed that the situation within the 'Mahagathbandhan' ( alliance) formed a year and a half ago was far from satisfactory leading to his decision to step down from his position. After submitting his resignation letter to the Governor Nitish Kumar addressed the media explaining that he resigned as minister and requested the dissolution of the government due to internal issues within the ruling alliance in Bihar.



Nitish Kumar, who leads JD(U) further elaborated on the challenges faced by the alliance emphasizing their failure to meet expectations and fulfill essential obligations outlined in their common minimum program. He attributed this breakdown to communication issues within the coalition, which ultimately led him to sever all ties. The Governors office confirmed acceptance of Nitish Kumars resignation. Appointed him as acting Chief Minister until suitable arrangements are made.



In response to this upheaval, Jairam Ramesh, a prominent Congress leader expressed criticism through an official statement. Ramesh accused Nitish Kumar of opportunism and betraying public trust. He suggested that this move might have been orchestrated as a tactic from Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and alleged fear, from both the Prime Minister and BJP.



The sudden change in circumstances has sparked speculation about Nitish Kumar possibly rejoining the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which could potentially bring an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in Bihar. This shift was triggered by a social media post from Rohini Acharya, daughter of CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav questioning JD(U)s ideology and its consistency.



With Nitish Kumar formally submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Patna the political landscape in Bihar has become uncertain leaving room, for significant realignments in the days ahead. If Nitish decides to switch sides it would mark the time he has made such a political maneuver throughout his career.