Char Dham Yatra: Panchmukhi Doli Leaves For Second Stop Phata From Guptkashi

Lord Kedarnath Ji's Panchmukhi Doli departed from Shri Vishwanath Temple Guptkashi to the second stop Phata for the stay on May 7 at 8:45 am. It is noteworthy that the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham are opening on Friday, May 10.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Media Incharge Dr Harish Gaur informed that the volunteers and right holders of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee take the Devdoli of the Panchmukhi idol of Lord Kedarnath barefoot from Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath to Shri Kedarnath Dham.

While departing from Guptkashi, devotees and school children were showering flowers by chanting Baba Kedar's Jai. Hundreds of devotees from the country and abroad are also going to Kedarnath with the Doli Yatra.

On May 5, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had virtually flagged off 300 'Sevadars' of the 'Bhandara Program' running along with the Baba Kedarnath Doli Yatra from Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi.

Before the Char Dham begins, the Panchmukhi Bhogmurti (a five-faced idol of Lord Hanuman) of Lord Kedarnath, Chal Vigraha Utsav Doli Yatra, departs for its abode from Panchkedar Gaddisthal Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath and then reaches Shri Kedarnath Dham from Guptkashi via Fata and Gaurikund.

On the day of the opening of doors, performances will be given by nationally renowned bhajan singers from the decorated stage in the temple courtyard. —ANI