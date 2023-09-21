Nishikant Tabs Sonia

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Flagrant Exhibitionism of "anti-Sonia Gandhi diatribes with / without any provocation" by the 'firebrand', 'always alert', 'alacrity-prone' BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dube is attracting a lot of flak --- albeit, silently but self-assuredly --- amid his fellow party colleagues because of his going hammer-'n'-tongs against Sonia Gandhi thereby making her Prima Donna instead of demeaning, downsizing, disparaging, denigrating her. Because of Dubey, frankly confess many BJP MPs, Sonia Gandhi has fast, swiftly ascended to the status of "unputdownable", "invincible", "inseparable", "unvanquishable", openly opine party colleagues of Nishikant Dube. The latter of course predictably remains unaffected, unperturbed, unruffled about the "charges, allegations against him vis-a-vis Sonia Gandhi, the Gandhis, the Vadras" as he has reportedly taken it upon himself to "quash them" or "banish them", opine many. They unabashedly admit, by lambasting / castigating Sonia Gandhi, Dube surely is indirectly evoking sympathy aplenty for her among the masses. They are seeing the Dube-diatribes against her as "his own figment of imaginations for reasons best known only to him, none else in the party". ...Doesn't matter: Dube continues to tab Sonia Gandhi. QED