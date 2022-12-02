NIA detains Maoists for assaulting an ex-MLA and his bodyguards in Jharkhand

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shaka alias Tivari Bankira has been detained, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in connection with the attack on former Jharkhand MLA Gurucharan Nayak and his three bodyguards by a group of CPI members (Maoist).

One bodyguard was critically hurt during the raid, while Shankar Nayak and Thakur Hembram both died from wounds they received while engaging in combat with the Maoists.

The Maoists also took their personal guns.

Before being re-registered by the NIA, the case was initially opened at the Goilkera police station in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

"Investigations showed that Tivari was an armed cadre of the CPI (Maoist), who collaborated with other co-accused individuals and paid Pradhan Korah Rs 8,000 to purchase logistics supplies for the Maoists. In the Lowabeda forest, he found these artefacts at the home of Korah and gave them to Sushant, a CPI (Maoist) SAC member. Additionally, he performed reconnaissance at the attack site and monitored the security personnel's movements until the Maoist attack was carried out "NIA stated.

(Inputs from Agencies)