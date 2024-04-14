    Menu
    India

    Air India temporarily suspends Tel Aviv flights

    The Hawk
    April14/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Air India halts Delhi to Tel Aviv flights amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, impacting travel plans and reflecting broader geopolitical unrest.

    New Delhi: Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

    An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now.

    Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/iran-says-neighbours-notified-of-attacks-on-israel-72-hours-in-advance 

    The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months.

    Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, starting October 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.

    —PTI

