    Iran says neighbours notified of attacks on Israel 72 hours in advance

    The Hawk
    April14/ 2024
    Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announces at a press conference that neighboring countries were notified about retaliatory strikes against Israel 72 hours in advance.

    Dubai: Iran notified its neighbours of its retaliatory strikes on Israel 72 hours in advance, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.

    "About 72 hours prior to our operations, we informed our friends and neighbours in the region that Iran's response against Israel was certain, legitimate, and irrevocable," Amirabdollahian said at a press conference.

    —Reuters

