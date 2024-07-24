Democracy limping in Andhra Pradesh, says YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan in Delhi on dharna, attacks TDP government

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Reddy questioned the state of democracy in the region, highlighting instances of violence, murders, and property vandalism since the TDP's rise to power.

New Delhi: Alleging that crime has increased in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government and asked whether or not democracy was prevalent in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi the YSRCP chief highlighted 'lawlessness' in Andhra Pradesh where he said equitable justice is denied and democracy is limping.

"We stand before this country in Delhi and we question whether democracy is prevalent or not in Andhra Pradesh, where the word democracy means equitable justice and today in the state. Equitable justice is denied and democracy stands limping," the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said.

"Within 45 days of the government coming into power, you have a situation where more than 30 people are murdered and assaults are taking place, which led to attempts of murder and several properties vandalised. Where you have 490 government properties, they have also been vandalised. You have more than 1000 cases where assaults are taking place," Reddy told reporters here today.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that after the TDP government came to power many murders and assaults took place in the state.

"You have people like CM Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh displaying a red book that is captured in the form of hoarding all over the state and the contents in this red book are a list of officials, politicians on whom they intend to take action and assault. This kind of hoarding is displayed all over the state," he added.

He further said that the situation in Andhra Pradesh is different.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/india-bloc-protests-at-parliament-over-%22discriminatory%22-union-budget

"Today, they are in power; tomorrow, we can come into power. Yesterday we were in power, but we had never propagated such kind of behaviour. We have never encouraged assaults and properties to be vandalised. Today, the situation is different in Andhra Pradesh. I urge the entire media, various parties that constitute democracy to have a look at everything and then ask yourself if this is what we want from democracy," Reddy said.

Telugu Desam Party MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, however alleged that violence and murders had taken place during Jagan Reddy's tenure from 2019 to 2024, but the former Chief Minister never mentioned the crimes committed by YSRCP goons during his regime.

"All the fake news he is getting, he blames it on TDP, even if someone dies in an accident... Violence and murders occurred during his tenure from 2019-2024. I have enumerated murders of 10 Dalits. He never mentioned these crimes committed by YSRCP goons and no action was taken against them. There is a sexual harassment allegation against Vijay Sai Reddy, to divert which, he is taking part in this dharna. He is not able to attend the assembly because of the very small number of seats and he is feeling ashamed. He does not know how to administer at all. No human being with intelligence would do what he did," the TDP MP said.

Earlier today the YSRCP President along with Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, attended a photo/video exhibition in the national capital. They staged a protest against the current Andhra Pradesh government at Jantar Mantar here.

Samajwadi Party MP said that "Earlier, Jagan ji was CM and now TDP is in power. Bulldozer culture we don't support. What do they want to convey by doing this? Acha mukhyamantri (Chief Minister) vohi mana jayega jo daraye na. Jo darate hai vo satta (power) mai nhi rehte hai. I want to thank Jagan Reddy and their party leaders who stand against this strongly and are fighting strongly," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also joined the YSRCP President's protest against Andhra Pradesh government at Jantar Mantar.

On July 21, Jagan Reddy had met Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and alleging that the law and order situation was deteriorating in Andhra Pradesh requested an investigation by the central government agencies into the atrocities by the TDP government.

Reddy said that after coming to power, the TDP-led coalition government immediately targeted those who didn't support them in the recently concluded elections.

The YSRCP President mentioned that a YSRCP activist Rashid was brutally hacked to death in Vinukonda on July 17 this year. This incident happened in the middle of a busy street, and surprisingly, the police were at close proximity when it happened, he alleged.

—ANI