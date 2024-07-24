Manickam Tagore slams Education Minister as Supreme Court upholds NEET-UG 2024

After the Supreme Court upheld the NEET-UG 2024 exam, Congress leader Manickam Tagore criticized Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling him "shameless" on social media.

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court refused to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam, Congress leader Manickam Tagore reacted on Wednesday to a social media post by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on X, calling him "shameless." Tagore further criticised the Education Minister for blaming them instead of resigning out of moral responsibility.

"Shameless minister @dpradhanbjp celebrates while SC highlights ongoing CBI investigation, sparing 2 million students from pain and uncertainty. SC acknowledged the paper leak in two places. Instead of resigning out of moral responsibility, he blames us. Laughable guy," said Manickam Tagore.

Tagore's tweet was a response to an earlier tweet by the Union Education Minister, who on Tuesday posted on 'X ' stating that Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise for playing with the sentiments of lakhs of students and their parents over the latest NEET-UG controversy.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/delhi-court-grants-bail-to-accused-arrested-28-years-after-1996-lajpat-nagar-blast

Pradhan wrote on X, "Satyamev Jayate! Today's verdict on NEET-UG will put speculations to rest and provide relief to lakhs of hardworking and honest students. I am grateful to Hon'ble Supreme Court for the landmark verdict that upholds the interest of students. The judgement will open the eyes of those who rubbished the Indian examination system and grabbed this opportunity for vested interests, scoring political brownies and stoking 'civil unrest and anarchy.' Shri Rahul Gandhi should apologise for playing with the sentiments of lakhs of students and their parents, as well as for trying to gain political mileage out of it."

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also criticised Rahul Gandhi for calling the examination system "fraud" and questioned if Gandhi would apologise following the Supreme Court verdict.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination held on May 5, stating that there was no systemic breach in the exam.

—ANI