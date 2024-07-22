NCW takes suo motu cognizance of Rewa incident in Madhya Pradesh

The incident, which occurred in Hinauta village on July 20, involved the women being assaulted and buried while protesting.

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, where two women were partially buried in murrum amid a family dispute.

The NCW has written to the state police chief regarding the matter and asked to send an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report titled "Truck Dumps Gravel On 2 Women, Tries To Bury Them Alive In Madhya Pradesh". The incident, a fallout of a land dispute in Hinauta, Rewa district, saw two women nearly buried alive and later rescued by locals. A letter has been sent by Chairperson NCW, @sharmarekha to DGP of the state to send a detailed report in the matter and an ATR is expected in 3 days. MPPoliceDeptt," NCW posted on X on Monday.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/braj-mandal-jalabhishek-yatra-begins-in-haryana's-nuh-amid-tight-security

The incident occurred in Hinauta village of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on July 20, in which two women were partially buried after murrum was off-loaded over them from a dumper truck while they were protesting against the construction of a road.

The victims alleged that they were assaulted by the accused and were buried when they protested against the road construction work.

According to the Rewa police, a case has been registered for attempted murder against three persons including the dumper truck driver and two family members of the victims.

"The accused have been identified as Praveen (the dumper truck driver), Gokaran Pandey (the father-in-law of one of the victims), and Bipin Pandey (another family member). One of the accused, Bipin, has been taken into custody, and the dumper-truck has also been seized," Rewa SP Vivek Singh said.

The investigation is underway and the hunt to trace and nab the other two accused is on, the police said.

—ANI