    India

    Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till May 7

    The Hawk
    April23/ 2024
    Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha until May 7 in connection with the excise scam. Both were presented via video conference as their remand expired, with Special Judge Kaveri Baweja presiding.

    New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

    Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

    The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

    —PTI

