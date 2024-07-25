    Menu
    Want Canada to take action against anti-India elements: MEA

    The Hawk
    July25/ 2024
    The call came from External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to reports that Canada has charged individuals for threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but has not taken similar actions against those who threaten Indian leaders and diplomats.

    New Delhi: India on Thursday asked Canada to take action against anti-India elements operating from its soil.

    The comments by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came when asked about reports that Canada has charged two persons for threatening on social media to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but such actions are missing against those threatening Indian leaders and diplomats.

    "We have seen these reports. When a democracy adopts different yardsticks to measure or implement the rule of law and freedom of expression, it only exposes its own double standard," Jaiswal said.

    "We expect Canada to take action against anti-India elements who have repeatedly threatened Indian leaders, institutions, airlines and diplomats by violence," he said.

    "We would like to see strong action, same level of action on threats against us," he added.

    —PTI

