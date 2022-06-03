NIA Court Pronounces Sentence Of 5 Convicts In Roorkee IS Module Case

New Delhi: A special NIA court in the national capital on Thursday pronounced the sentence of the five accused in an ISIS module case in Roorkee, which is linked to the conspiracy to establish an ISIS base in India, and carry out terror activities in Delhi-NCR and Haridwar during the Ardh Kumbh festival.

The NIA special court of Patiala House sentenced the five accused — Akhlakur Rehman, Mohammad Azeemushan, Mohammed Osama, Mohammad Meraj, all four who are residents of Haridwar, and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed of Mumbai — under sections of the IPC, the UA(P)A and the Explosive Substances Act. All the accused have been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fine under section of UA(P) Act, five years’ rigorous imprisonment and fine under various IPC sections, five years of rigorous imprisonment and fine under the section of Explosives Substances Act, among other charges.

The case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell on January 18, 2016, and re-registered by the NIA on March 18, 2016. After the investigation of the case, a charge sheet was filed against six accused persons, including the five accused sentenced on Thursday. Earlier on May 20, all the five accused had been convicted.—IANS