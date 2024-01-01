New graduates should think beyond conventional roles for unorthodox careers

Jan 01 (The Hawk): In a rapidly evolving world, graduates must embrace adaptability and constant learning. Success depends on reinventing oneself and staying curious. Letting go of past knowledge opens new doors and by connecting multiple passions and pursuing a multidisciplinary path, students can create unique opportunities for themselves. Even the parents understand the importance of fulfilment and value non-traditional career paths. To prepare for the unknown, graduates should focus on their passions, deepen their understanding, and find connections that make them stand out.





Being true to oneself and embracing uniqueness leads to a fulfilling and prosperous future. Success lies in adaptability, constant learning, unlearning, finding one’s true calling, and integrating financial knowledge. High school graduates can confidently navigate the evolving world by following their own unique path to success. Beyond the disruptive innovations in existing fields, many new career avenues have emerged, that offer unique opportunities for students with diverse interests and passions.



Following are some of these exciting new- age careers for students:





Sound engineering and music

The realm of sound engineering offers an immersive experience for individuals with a love for music and audio production. Sound engineers play a crucial role in recording, mixing, and mastering music tracks as well as providing audio support for live performances and film production. This field combines technical expertise with creative flair.





Artificial Intelligence

The rise of AI has opened up a world of possibilities across various industries. AI specialists work on developing algorithms, machine learning models, and intelligent systems. From autonomous vehicles to personalised recommendation systems, AI professionals shape the future by harnessing the power of data and automation.





Digital marketing and advertising

In the digital age, businesses rely heavily on digital marketing and advertising to reach their target audience. Careers in this field involve creating engaging content, analysing consumer behaviour, and utilising various online platforms to promote products and services. Digital marketers combine creativity, analytical skills, and strategic thinking to drive brand success.





Drone and robotics

The field of robotics is advancing at an astonishing pace which presents opportunities for individuals interested in designing and programming robots and drones. Robotics engineers develop robots for industries ranging from manufacturing and healthcare to logistics and entertainment. This field requires a blend of engineering skills and a passion for innovation.



As the job market evolves, it is essential for graduates to explore the new-age career options available to them. These fields not only provide exciting opportunities, but also offer the chance to make a meaningful impact in the world. By embracing the power of technology, innovation, and creativity, students can pave the way for a successful and fulfilling career.





—Vijay GarG Retired Principal Educational columnist malout