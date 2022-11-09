Nepal Suffers 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake; 6 Killed

Kathmandu (The Hawk): According to the nation's seismological centre, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, and six fatalities were reported by the media.

Six people were discovered dead in Nepal's Doti district after a house collapsed due to the earthquake, according to Reuters partner ANI.

The earthquake was initially estimated to have a magnitude of 5.6 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located around 158 kilometres (98 miles) northeast of Pilibhit, a city in the neighbouring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Following the earthquake, media sources revealed that tremors were also felt in New Delhi, the capital of India, and the surrounding territories.

The quake was recorded by India's National Center for Seismology as having a magnitude of 6.3.

