NDRF sets up Camp near Ram Temple in Preparation for 'Pran Pratishtha'

Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony at Ram Temple: NDRF Ensures Security, PM Modi to Lead Rituals. Elaborate Security Measures, Aarti Passes, and Cybercrime Caution Mark Preparations. Priests Led by Lakshmi Kant Dixit Set for Monday's Pran Pratishtha Rituals.

Ayodhya: With the countdown, to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22 the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has set up a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya to ensure quick response to any unforeseen situations.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to officiate the rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22. Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, NDRF provided insights into the security preparations. Shared details about the deployment of rescue personnel in Ayodhya of this significant event.



"We have strategically positioned three NDRF teams here before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. Our deployment is aligned with administration and police. One team is stationed at the ghats to promptly address any contingencies " Sharma revealed in a statement to ANI on Saturday.



Ayodhya has witnessed security arrangements throughout the city leading up to this ceremony. Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Ayodhya expressed confidence in their preparations. Stated that they are coordinating with agencies, for necessary security measures. Visitors have started arriving for the 'Pran Pratishtha,'. Surveillance is being conducted using drone cameras and human intelligence. They are actively. Addressing any security vulnerabilities promptly.

We have an outlook that the big event, on January 22 will go smoothly."



Regarding the safety of those attending Kumar mentioned that all necessary preparations have been made for the guests.



However amidst the atmosphere the Ayodhya Police issued a warning on Saturday about an increase in cybercrimes as the 'Pran Pratishtha' day draws near. Authorities disclosed that cybercriminals are taking advantage of interest by sending QR codes for 'donations to the Ram Temple. These scammers falsely promise prasad (food offerings) VIP passes and entry permits for the temple on January 22. The police cautioned citizens against responding to requests or messages without verification and urged them not to donate money without confirmation.



The booking process for 'aarti' passes to visit the Ram Janmbhoomi temple started in December leading up, to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. Aartis are performed three times a day (6;30 am, 12 pm, 7;30 pm). Passes are issued for devotees.



On Monday a group of priests headed by Lakshmi Kant Dixit will carry out the rituals for 'Pran Pratishtha'. Previously the idol of Shri Ram Lalla created by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru was respectfully placed inside the temples sanctum sanctorum.

