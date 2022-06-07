NCW takes cognizance of Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills gang-rape case

New Delhi: Chairperson National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma on Tuesday informed that the NCW has taken cognizance of Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills gang-rape case, citing that minor girls are being targeted. Sharma, while speaking about two minor rape cases in Hyderabad, said, "We took cognizance in the first case where minor was gang-raped in a car by children of political people. The matter is serious because minor girls are being targeted." She further added that a second case has come to her notice today, and the NCW would take cognizance of the same.

As many as five rape incidents involving minors were reported in Hyderabad in a week. Meanwhile, in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case, Hyderabad police has booked Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raghunandan Rao for allegedly revealing the identity of the 17-year-old victim.

Rao has been booked under 228A (disclosure of the identity of the victim) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly releasing the videos and photos of the minor victim. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident. Following the complaint, a case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.—ANI