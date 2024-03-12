Nayab Singh Saini to be Haryana's New Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini, Kurukshetra MP and Haryana BJP Chief, is set to become Haryana's next Chief Minister following Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation.

Chandigarh (Haryana): Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Kurukshetra MP, OBC leader and Haryana BJP Chief Nayab Singh Saini, will be Haryana's next Chief Minister.

Making the announcement after a meeting of the BJP legislators in Chandigarh, Haryana BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha says, "Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana. All people are now going to meet the Governor.

The BJP and its allies, 6 independent MLAs will now meet the governor. The new Chief Minister is expected to be sworn in later today. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs. It also enjoys the support of 5 independent MLAs and the Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

Karnal BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia said, "...It is the CM's right to choose his cabinet and he will do so in consultation with the party...We will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana...

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.



Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, was appointed Haryana BJP state president in October last year. Nayab Singh Saini won the Kurukshetra constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by more than 3.83 lakh votes over his nearest challenger, Nirmal Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Saini, who was elected MLA for the first time in 2014 and has since served as a minister, is regarded as Manohar Lal Khattar's confidante. The Saini caste accounts for around 8 per cent of the Haryana population, with a substantial presence in pockets of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Hisar, and Rewari districts which will have significant impact on Lok Sabha election.

Saini's involvement with the BJP began in 1996, when he joined the Haryana BJP's organisational structure, serving alongside the state general secretary until 2000. He rose through the ranks to become the district general secretary of the BJP Youth Wing in Ambala in 2002, followed by his appointment as district president in 2005.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday resigned from the state Chief Minister hours after the BJP alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) broke. The JJP led by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had 10 MLAs in the Haryana Assembly. Manohar Lal Khattar submitted his resignation letter to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

—ANI