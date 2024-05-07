Nayab Saini-led BJP govt in Haryana hangs in balance after 3 independent MLAs withdraw support

In Haryana during the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs withdraw support from the BJP government led by Nayab Singh Saini, siding with the Congress.

Chandigarh: In a setback to the ruling BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in the state.

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.



Announcing the decision at a press conference held in Rohtak in presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan, Dharampal Gonder said, "We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress."

"We have taken this decision on various issues including those related to farmers," he added.



Another MLA Udai Bhan said, "We have withdrawn their support to the BJP government and extended their support to the Congress."



He claimed that Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government is now a "minority government" and Saini should tender his resignation as he "does not have right to stay even for a minute."



"Now, the assembly polls should be held immediately," he said.



In Haryana’s 90-member House, the Saini-led BJP government has a strength of 40 MLAs. It also had the support of six out of the seven Independents and lone MLA of Haryana Lokhit Party, Gopal Kanda. However, of the six independent MLAs, three withdrew their support.

—PTI