National Science Day Observed At Swami Rama Himalayan University

Doiwala (The Hawk): The Government of India in 1986 decided to celebrate the day as National Science Day starting in 1987. The Raman Effect is a ground-breaking revelation, which transformed the understanding of light and matter interaction.

On this day, theme-based science communication activities are carried out all over the country in schools, colleges, and Universities. There is a theme each year that serves as a testament to

India’s scientific prowess, a reminder of the transformative impact of ground-breaking discoveries. The theme for 2024 as announced by the Minister for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh is “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat” which underscores India’s dedication to innovation and self-sufficiency in science and technology. At the SRHU, the Chief guest Dr. Vijendra D Chauhan, Director General, (AD), SRHU gave a birds-eye view on the inception of the Hospital, Medical College, Nursing Schools and many sister schools which collectively make a complete teaching, patient service and research Ecosystem. He elaborated on latest research developments at the SRHU including indigenous technologies that cover all ground-level healthcare interventions being used in OPDs and through Rural Institute in the community.

All tools for early diagnosis, preventive strategies, Poshan Diet, reduced neonatal mortality, TB treatments, agriculture technologies for food processing;

Herbal Gardens, Food loss prevention, Safe water, environmental safety, etc. include simple but impactful technologies. He explained that SRHU is planning to set up a few Centres of Excellence where state-of-the-art research would be undertaken.

He elaborated upon the new Innovation Centre inviting start-ups; and MoUs with leading Research Institutions that can build core strengths in translation and applied research. He urged researchers, faculties, and the HODs to improve in-house research in various schools; apply for intramural grants; and write focused extra-mural projects. SRHU organized parallel events including a Quiz, Posters, and Rangoli competition amongst seven academic units of SRHU in collaboration with the Himalayan School of Bioscience to encourage students towards evolving technologies on the current theme of National Science Day.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the competition. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners of the Quiz that was sponsored by the NASI, Uttarakhand chapter under the Chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor Dr RajendraDobhal. For the University Faculty and Researchers, a Research Conclave was held wherein research proposals for seed money were invited and shortlisted. A total of forty such short research proposals were received and many shortlisted for award of seed money.