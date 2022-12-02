Nadda sends off 51 chariots from Jaipur on the Jan Aakrosh Yatra

Jaipur (The Hawk): J.P. Nadda, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday flagged off 51 chariots from Jaipur as part of the Jan Aakrosh Yatra, which was organised by the saffron party's chapter in Rajasthan to draw attention to the shortcomings of the Ashok Gehlot-led administration.

According to the plan, 200 chariots will travel to each of the state's 200 assembly districts.

Speaking at the event, Nadda highlighted the shortcomings of the Gehlot-led administration, saying: "Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Central Government, crores of people in the nation receive health protection and high-quality care, but the Rajasthan Gehlot administration did not implement this programme but instead gave it the name Chiranjeevi.

The Annapurna project was renamed Indira Rasoi by the government. The Antyodaya Yojana, administered by the late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, a former chief minister, was also discontinued by the Congress government, he added. Through it, young people could obtain loans of Rs 50,000 without providing any security.

The BJP leader continued, "Gehlot is striving to push Rajasthan back by opposing all initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat and the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Centre."

The BJP anticipates reaching approximately 2 crore residents of the state through the yatras in a period of 14 days.

According to a party source, each chariot has a complaint box where the general public can record issues relating to public projects.

The grievances against the Congress government will be brought up after gathering complaints from each state assembly district, and the BJP will also incorporate them in its manifesto.

