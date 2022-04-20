Municipal councillor shot dead by terrorists in J&K

Srinagar: A municipal councillor was shot dead by terrorists at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district late on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police sources said three unidentified terrorists fired upon Tral municipal councillor, Rakesh Pandita when he was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Pandita succumbed to his injuries whereas the daughter of his friend is seriously wounded.

Police said Pandita was residing in a secure accommodation at Srinagar and was provided two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) but did not take them on his Tral visit.

Police and security forces have cordoned the area and massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.

--IANS