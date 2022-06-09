Mumbai Hammer Uttarakhand, Register Biggest Win In First-Class Cricket History

Alur (Andhra Pradesh): Team Mumbai on Thursday registered the biggest win in the history of first-class cricket, after defeating Team Uttarakhand by 725 runs.

Mumbai achieved this feat during the second quarter-final match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, here at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur on Thursday.

With this win, Mumbai overcame the previous record set by New South Wales against Queensland in 1930, which was 685 runs.

Coming to Mumbai's match, Suved Parkar and Sarfaraz Khan smashed 252 and 153 runs respectively, to set a magnanimous target of 648 runs. In return, Uttarakhand could manage only 114 runs, before getting bundled out.

For Mumbai, Shams Mulani scalped five wickets while Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, and Tanush Kotian took one wicket each.

Later in the third innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 103 while Prithvi Shaw smashed 72 runs, to guide Mumbai to 261/3. Coming to bat, Uttarakhand got bowled out at 69, and gave Mumbai a 725-run victory. —ANI