More Rokra Thus, #1: Soon; Soona; Aatee Kya RCR? Aaoongee-na June 4 Ke Baad...Kya Boltee? Jhakas Boltee...More Rokra Thus, #1, Awwal No., Koi Rok-Thok Nahee, Bindaas Maut-Masti-Dhamal Karne Ka Dilli Mein, Feer Oodhar Raj Karne Maangta, Dharalley Se, Ekdam Bindas. Rokra Mujhey PM Banaya, Toomko Nahee, Tunhare Paas Rokra Khalaas...Phokat Ho Tum, '0' Ko Koi Poochta Hai, Bole To, Khalas Veedu, Khalas, Ab Mala Japo...Mai Raanee, Too Anaree; Mai Kheeladee, Too Taporee; Mai #1, Too Maha 0; Pahale Congress Bacha, Feer Mujhe Caution Karo, Uske Baad Mahajot, Abhi Bole To, Mai Maha Bhari, Samjhe Kya, Pahale Congress Bachao, Feer Mujhe Dekho...A Vox Poppuli For The Congress, Near-Flattening...Wriggling to find way out from current duress, predicament of 'to stay afloat or extinguish or exhume because the party's very credulousness is at rock bottom and there just does not seem any way out for the Congress to consolidate itself amid the masses to such an extent whereby the party would be taken as all-purpose panacea for all ills, its leadership's weightage being all round weakling. Thus, thin rokra for the Congress. Mammoth rokra for Mamata as she and her TMC are "full of credibility being teeming with PM-material for 2024 itself". More Rokra Thus, #1 For TMC.