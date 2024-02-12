    Menu
    Month-long Section 144 across capital ahead of farmers' ‘Dilli Chalo’ march

    The Hawk
    February12/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Delhi Police Implements Section 144 Amid Farmers' Delhi Chalo March, Prohibiting Rallies and Road Blockades. Commissioner Sanjay Arora Issues Month-Long Order to Prevent Social Unrest.

    Delhi Chalo March near Singhu border

    New Delhi: Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 across the national capital in view of widespread tension and 'social unrest' due to the farmers' Delhi Chalo March on Tuesday. The order will be in place for a month.

    The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday prohibited any type of rally or procession and blocking of roads and passages.

    Delhi Police order has imposed a ban on tractor rallies trying to cross the borders of the national capital.

    Farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are expected to enter Delhi during their march.

    —PTI

