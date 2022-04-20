Moderate Rains In Western UP, Very Light Showers In Eastern Parts

Lucknow: Moderate rains along with thundershowers were observed at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh while very light rains and thundershowers occurred at some places in the state's eastern parts on Wednesday, the Met department said.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 6.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Etawah and Banda.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places over eastern UP on Thursday. Rain/thunderstorms are very likely at isolated places over western UP and the weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern UP on January 8. For January 9, the weather is most likely to remain dry over the state. PTI