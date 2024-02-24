MIPS 2024 Wraps Up With Resounding Success, Showcasing IIT Roorkee's Commitment To Intellectual Property Research

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Management of Intellectual Property Rights and Strategy Conference (MIPS) 2024, held from February 22nd to February 24th at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, concluded on a high note. This three-day event, coordinated by Prof. Rajat Agrawal, the Organizing Secretary and Coordinator of IPR Chair at IIT Roorkee, brought together a diverse array of scholars, practitioners, and policymakers in the field of intellectual property.

Throughout the conference, attendees were treated to a rich lineup of workshops and keynote sessions aimed at unraveling the complexities of intellectual property management. Notable workshops included sessions on Aipan Art, Patent Drafting, Patent Searches and Databases, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence in Patent Drafting, offering valuable insights into various dimensions of IP management.

Esteemed speakers, including industry experts and academic luminaries, shared their expertise, emphasizing the critical role of intellectual property in fostering innovation and economic growth. Attendees engaged in discussions covering legislative analyses, patent landscapes, and the challenges of protecting intellectual property rights in various sectors. The vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and learning at IIT Roorkee underscored the institution's commitment to advancing knowledge and excellence in intellectual property research and practice.

Distinguished guests, including Ms. Himani Pandey, Joint Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Prof. K. K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, graced the inaugural session, emphasizing the pivotal role of intellectual property in fostering innovation and economic growth.

Reflecting on the conference, Ms. Himani Pandey remarked, "MIPS 2024 showcased a convergence of visionary minds committed to shaping the future of intellectual property rights. This collaborative platform exemplified IIT Roorkee's dedication to fostering innovation-driven growth and global competitiveness." Ms Pandey asked the academic community to undertake in depth studies on various aspects of IPR, particularly historical perspectives to help the country for better negotiations at the international level.

Prof. K. K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee echoed these sentiments, stating, "MIPS 2024 cultivated a vibrant atmosphere of intellectual discourse and innovation, underscoring IIT Roorkee's commitment to advancing research and innovation in the field of intellectual property." Prof Pant also emphasized the role of intellectual property in social and economic development.

As the event concluded, participants were left equipped with valuable insights into emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the realm of intellectual property. The vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and learning at IIT Roorkee underscored the institution's unwavering commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering excellence in intellectual property research and practice.