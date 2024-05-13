    Menu
    Metal parking tower collapses amid gusty wind in Mumbai; vehicles damaged, no casualties

    May13/ 2024
    An under-construction metal parking tower in Mumbai's Wadala area collapses amid strong winds, damaging vehicles but causing no casualties. The incident led to traffic disruptions and was part of broader weather-related disturbances across the city, including fallen trees and water-logging.

    Heavy rains lashed Mumbai

    Mumbai: An under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty wind in Wadala area of Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

    As per the preliminary information, two vehicles were damaged but there is no report of casualties.

    The incident occurred at Barkat Ali Naka on the busy Wadala- Antop Hill Road.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/mumbai-airport-resumes-operations-after-temporary-suspension-due-to-inclement-weather 

    Two fire engines and a rescue van were rushed to the spot.

    A video of the incident has gone viral which shows the multi-storey under-construction metal parking tower coming crashing down on the busy road.

    Meanwhile, incidents of trees falling due to gusty wind amid unseasonal rain were reported from several areas in Mumbai. Traffic on roads moved slowly while water-logging was also reported at some places.

    —PTI

