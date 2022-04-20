Mehbooba, Sajad Lone, Others Reach PM's Residence For Big Meet On J&K

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence for all party meet. Few minutes earlier, Muzaffar Hussain Baig and Sajad Lone also left for the meeting from Jammu and Kashmir House in Delhi.





The three BJP leaders – Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta – of Jammu and Kashmir also reached the PM's residence.





Other leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, have left from their places for the Prime Minister's residence.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah also left to attend the meeting which will begin at 3 p.m. Earlier in the day, Shah had briefed Modi about the security situation in the Valley.





The prime minister has invited 14 leaders of mainstream political parties from Jammu and Kashmir for the all-party meeting.





Sources said that there is no official agenda for the meeting and it would be a freewheeling discussion. However, Jammu and Kashmir leaders have indicated that they will press for restoration of Article 370 and full statehood.





Nearly two years after the revocation of J&K's special status, Prime Minister is all set to chair the all party meeting of the Valley leaders in New Delhi.





This is the first outreach initiative from the Centre since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.





(IANS)



