Meghalaya Border Security Force (BSF) Foils Massive Sugar Smuggling Bid Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

BSF Meghalaya Triumphs: Thwarts 50,000 kg Sugar Smuggling Operation along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Shillong (Meghalaya) : In a major anti-smuggling operation on February 2, 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, intercepted and thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of sugar across the Indo-Bangladesh border. The vigilant troops recovered over 50,000 kilograms of sugar intended for illegal transportation into Bangladesh.



The operation unfolded in the Maheshkhola border area situated in the South West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, as detailed in an official release from the headquarters of Meghalaya Frontier. The joint efforts of BSF Meghalaya and Meghalaya Police played a crucial role in successfully preventing the illegal smuggling of sugar.

