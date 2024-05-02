Mass rapist was endorsed by PM Modi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Prajwal Revanna's 'obscene video' case

Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for endorsing Prajwal Revanna, accused in a severe sexual harassment case, sparking major political controversy and actions in Karnataka, including a potential arrest and SIT investigation.

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing JD (S) candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency Prajwal Revanna who is now accused in an alleged sexual harassment case.

As the JD (S) and its Karnataka ally BJP try to evade the controversy surrounding Prajwal Revanna, the Congress leader have left no stones unturned to target the BJP and the JD (S).

"The biggest issue here is the Revanna case, the person who has mass raped 400 women and he was endorsed by PM Modi. First, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer and apologize to the women," said Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Shivamogga.

He said that the PM Modi should answer and apologize to the women of Karnataka.



"Prime Minister Modi will have to apologize to every sister of Karnataka and the nation. What Prajwal Revanna did is called as 'rape', it's not a sex scandal but a mass rape. And, Narendra Modi asked votes for this 'mass rapist', he is telling Karnataka that if they vote for that mass rapist, he will be benefitted. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asking for votes, he knew what Prajwal Revanna has done", Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Hassan MP and Former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) over his alleged involvement in the 'obscene videos' case.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/ex-driver-who-leaked-prajwal-revanna's-'sexual-abuse'-videos-is-in-malaysia-alleges-h-d-kumaraswamy

A decision in this regard was taken at the party's core committee meeting on Tuesday. The committee recommended the suspension of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing an SIT probe in connection with an alleged obscene video case.

A day after Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna sought time to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the alleged 'obscene video' case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara hinted at the possibility of an arrest of the JD(S) legislator if he fails to appear for questioning.

The Karnataka Home Minister while speaking to the media on Thursday said that a look-out notice has been issued in the case.

"Look out notice has been issued. It has been informed that he (Prajwal Revanna) has to appear before the SIT. They (HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna) have to appear as notice is given. If they don't appear, they will be arrested," Parmeshwara said.

The development comes a day after Prajwal Revanna sought more time to appear before the investigation team. "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID, Bangalore, through my advocate. The truth will prevail soon," he said in the post on Wednesday.



A political row has erupted over the case pertaining to Prajwal Revanna and his "having left the country" and claims of some opposition parties that he had gone to Germany.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

His father, HD Revanna, who is also an accused in the case, said, "I came to know that notice has been put; I'm ready to face anything; I'm ready to face SIT."

Notably, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to direct the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and ensure his return to face the law.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged obscene video case against Prajwal Revanna.

—ANI