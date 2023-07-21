Married woman throttled by husband in Bihar's Gopalganj

Patna: A recently married woman was found strangled in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Thursday, allegedly by her husband, police said.

The dead was Nisha Kumari, who had recently married Mukesh Kumar in February this year.

The cops said that Mukesh Kumar strangled her in his hometown, Alapur, and he has been arrested.

After Nisha Kumari and her husband got married, she allegedly found out about his extramarital affair and began complaining to it, at which point her husband began beating her.

She has previously voiced her displeasure with Mukesh Kumar to her family, and each time the issue has been resolved.

On Thursday, Mukesh Kumar was involved in a quarrel with Nisha Kumari after she objected to illicit relationship. He became so enraged that he killed her by strangling her. The local police reached the crime scene and recovered the dead body.

As a result of the victim's father's report, a FIR has been filed against Mukesh Kumar for murder and criminal conspiracy.—Inputs from Agencies