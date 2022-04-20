Maoist posters come up near J'khand Guv house

Ranchi: Maoists made their presence felt in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Tuesday by putting up poster near the Governor's house.

The extreme Left insurgents, who mostly cover the rural areas made their presence felt here with posters pasted on boundary walls of Deo Kamal hospital, which is adjacent to the Governor's house.

A Maoist organisation, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), pasted the posters that highlighted propaganda against the state, central, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It also threatened the coal companies functioning in the state.

"Farmers and labourers unite against those who are trying to snatch 'jal, jungle and jameen' (water, forest and land).

"Those, who speak about 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' see condition of the displaced people.

"Politicians, legislators, MPs all are thieves and they are part of the capitalist class" said the poster.

The posters asked the Central Coalfield Limited (CCL), Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and NTPC to stop mining on cultivable land "thereby making land barren". It also asked the CCL, BCCL to stop mining and transportation work.

The Ranchi police after getting information about the poster swung into action and removed them. The police is also going through the CCTV footage to find out who put up the posters.

On Monday, TSPC had put posters on outskirts of Ranchi.

Maoists are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.

—IANS