Many new faces as CPI announces picks for next Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet; KK Shailaja not named

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI, a key partner in the CPI(M)-led LDF, on Tuesday announced its nominees to be inducted in the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party has decided to nominate its newly elected MLAs, K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinchu Rani and G R Anil as ministers in the new government, while senior party leader and Adoor MLA Chittayam Gopakumar as the deputy speaker.

The decision was taken at the party's state council meeting held on Tuesday, he said. The meeting also decided to appoint senior party leader and minister in the outgoing ministry, E Chandrasekharan, as its legislature party leader. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government would be held on May 20 at the central stadium here by adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

Also, Pinarayi Vijayan was on Tuesday elected its Parliamentary party leader, paving the way for his successive stint as Chief Minister of Kerala.

Health Minister in the outgoing Assembly, K K Shailaja, does not find a place in the new cabinet which has 11 new faces from CPI (M). The state committee of the Marxist party, which met at its headquarters AKG Centre elected Vijayan to lead the party, a CPI(M) statement said.

The party state committee, chaired by senior leader Elamaram Kareem, decided to entrust Shailaja with the position of party whip, the statement added.

Vijayan had scripted history in the April 6 Assembly polls by leading the Left front to a consecutive term, bucking the over four-decade-old trend in the state of the people choosing between Communists and Congress-led governments alternately.

