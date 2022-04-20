Manish Sisodia stopped from visiting school in Lucknow





Lucknow: Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was stopped from visiting a government school in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Sisodia, who was challenged to a debate on 'Delhi Model vs Yogi Model of Education' by UP minister Siddhartha Nath Singh, said that he had come to Lucknow for the debate, but the UP minister backed out.

Sisodia then decided to visit a government school but his convoy was blocked by the police.

In a video tweeted by Manish Sisodia, the police commissioner can be heard saying that the Delhi minister needed prior permission to visit any place apart from his set schedule.

This comes a few days after UP Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi asked Manish Sisodia to visit a government school in UP to understand the ground reality.

"I invite Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh. It would open their eyes. They want to enter the politics of UP on this issue," Satish Dwivedi was quoted as saying by news agency on December 16.

After he was stopped, Manish Sisodia said, "Education minister Satish Dwivedi you are using police force for stopping me on the way to school. You had said, see our schools. You got scared that reality of Lucknow schools will be revealed, and the police stopped me on the way."

He alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was afraid being exposed and had prevented him from seeing the schools.

—IANS