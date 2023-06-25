Manipur: Stand-off in Imphal East's Itham ends as Army leaves with seized weapons

Imphal: Army took "a mature decision" to not risk civilian lives and left with seized weapons and ammunition after a standoff with a mob led by women in Itham village in Imphal East where a dozen members of militant group KYKL were hiding, officials said on Sunday.

They claimed that in 2015, a 6 Dogra unit was ambushed by the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a Meitei terrorist group.

A "mature decision by the operational commander keeping in view the sensitivity of use of kinetic force against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action" brought an end to the standoff in Itham on Saturday evening.—Inputs from Agencies