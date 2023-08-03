Man with links to Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in UP's Moradabad

Lucknow: A Moradabad resident was reportedly detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday for alleged ties to the outlawed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Officials from the Uttar Pradesh Police ATS said that Ahmed Raza alias Sharukh was from the village of Muilak Gudia under the jurisdiction of the Mundapandey police station in the city of Moradabad and that he had planned to join a terrorist group.

The local ATS said in a statement that Ahmed Raza had been in communication with HM's handler Firdaus. Ahmed was "inspired by Firdaus and planned to travel to Pakistan or Afghanistan to receive terrorist commando training and commit terror activities in India," according to the statement.—Inputes from Agencies