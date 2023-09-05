    Menu
    Man loses arm after falling from moving train in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

    Pankaj Sharma
    September5/ 2023
    Patna: A man lost his arm after falling off a moving train in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, an official said.

    The incident occurred at Sultanganj railway station on Sunday night.

    After the incident, Suman Kumar Yadav of Fuli Dumar village picked up his severed arm and ran towards the hospital with the hope that doctors may rejoin it. 

    The local GRP personnel of Sultanganj rail police station spotted the victim and admitted him in a referral hospital in Sultanganj. After the preliminary treatment, the doctors have referred him to Bhagalpur’s JLN medical college and hospital for better treatment.

    “We have saved a man who fell from a running train and lost his arm. He is admitted to the hospital. We have informed the family members of the victim about the accident,” said SHO of GRP Sultanganj. 

    —IANS

