Man injures self after being denied entry in club in UP

Lucknow: A young man severely hurt himself by smashing a glass window of a commercial building with his hands before collapsing outside the building, after he was denied entry into a club.

He was reportedly in an inebriated state and upset after a verbal confrontation with a club bouncer.

CCTV footage of the incident, which was widely circulated on social media, also showed him climbing down a staircase even as he was bleeding profusely. The video was said to be of a popular commercial complex in the area.

According to Anil Kumar, the Vibhuti Khand station house officer, the man was identified as Mohammad Asif, 35 and the incident happened on Monday evening.

After he collapsed, police personnel at the nearby outpost hospitalised him. The man, under the influence of alcohol, was angry after he was denied entry into a club, the police said.

Such instances near the building in question are common despite the presence of a police outpost there. When asked about the issue, the SHO responded, “People create nuisance under the influence of alcohol. If they are lawfully allowed to have alcohol, how can we stop them?”

—IANS