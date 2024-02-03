Man Injured in Rhino Encounter Near Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Man Injured in Rhino Attack Near Kaziranga National Park

Golaghat (Assam): A man sustained injuries in a Rhino attack near the Bokakhat area, close to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Golaghat district on Saturday.



Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, conveyed to ANI over the phone, "I have been informed about the incident. Our team is en route to the location." The incident unfolded at the Difaloopathar area of Bokakhat on Saturday, where a Rhino reportedly attacked a man in a paddy field. Bidyut Borah, Range Officer of Agoratoli Forest Range, confirmed that forest personnel have reached the scene.



The injured individual has been promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention.



Further details are anticipated as the situation unfolds.

