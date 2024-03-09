    Menu
    Local

    Man held for kidnapping, raping 9-year-old in UP's Saharanpur

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March9/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    A young girl kidnapped, assaulted and raped, leading to the arrest of the accused, gets CCTV footage.

    Representative Image of Arrest

    Saharanpur: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl here, police said on Saturday.

    Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said the victim was allegedly kidnapped and raped when she had come to visit her aunt with her mother in the Kutubsher police station area on Wednesday.

    The girl was found lying unconscious in a forest in Kolagarh village in Saharanpur on Thursday and was admitted to a medical college for treatment, the SP said.

    Following the incident, the girl's father lodged a complaint and a case was registered, the officer added.

    During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and identified the accused, Rajesh, who was then arrested on Friday evening, the SP said.

    —PTI

    Categories :LocalTags :Child Safety Measures Saharanpur Community Alert Legal Action on Crime Public Safety Initiatives Family and Child Welfare Law Enforcement Efficiency Community Support and Healing
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in