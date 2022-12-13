Man arrested in Saket after being on the run for ten years: Delhi Police

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a case of reckless driving and jeopardising people's lives, a 48-year-old man has been missing for the past ten years. On Tuesday, Delhi Police apprehended him in the Saket neighbourhood of South Delhi, an official said.

Shyam Kumar Awasthi, a resident of the Uttar Pradesh village of Mahgaura close to Aligarh, has been named as the culprit.

In relation to the FIR filed in 2009 at the Sarita Vihar police station under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), Awasthi was missing and pronounced a "Proclaimed Offender" by the Saket Court on August 18, 2012. For the past ten years, he had been evading the Court of Law.

The proclaimed offender was hiding at Sector 4, Pushp Vihar close to Saket by assuming a different identity, according to Chandan Chowdhary, the deputy commissioner of police for the south. He was avoiding his presence before the court, according to specific information that was provided, Chowdhary said.

"In response to the information, a police squad activated interstate informants, performed local investigations, and uncovered crucial hints about the Proclaimed Offender. The squad set up a trap on December 12 and captured Awasthi on NBCC Road Sector 4 "the officer added.

He was presented before the relevant court.

(Inputs from Agencies)