Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi at Raj Bhavan: Official

The meeting is anticipated to address critical issues concerning West Bengal's owed funds and recent government initiatives, including payments to MGNREGA workers.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan on Friday evening, an official said.

Modi will be on a two-day tour in the state from Friday during which he will address two public rallies in Hooghly and Nadia districts and inaugurate several government projects.



He will be staying at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday night.



"It is likely that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be coming to Raj Bhavan to meet the Prime Minister this evening. This meeting is as per the protocol. But the time of the meeting is not known yet," a Raj Bhavan official said.

Earlier in December last year, Banerjee had met PM Modi in New Delhi to press for the release of the state's dues.



According to TMC, the Centre owes Rs 1.18 lakh crore to West Bengal.



The West Bengal government commenced the payment of dues to approximately 30 lakh MGNREGA workers on Monday, amounting to Rs 2,700 crore, pending since March 2022.



The withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre has been a focal point in the state's political discourse for the past year.

—PTI