Mamata Banerjee announces hike in salaries of Anganwadi workers in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announces significant salary hikes for Anganwadi workers and assistants ahead of Lok Sabha, highlighting state support for essential workers and aligning with recent developmental initiatives.

Kolkata (West Bengal): In a major decision announcement ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hiked the salaries of Anganwadi and and their assistants beginning this April.

The monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 8,250 to Rs 9,000, while those of assistants of the Anganwadi workers have been hiked by Rs 750 and will come into foce starting next month.

The chief minister also announced a hike of Rs 500 per month for Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) workers.

The hike in salaries of the Anganwadi workers in Bengal comes on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the state to inagurate several developmental projects.

"Asha workers are our pride as they work very hard. They support us in all the bad times. I am happy to announce that their salaries have been increased by Rs 750 from the month of April. The Anganwadi workers get Rs 8,250. Their salaries have been increased by Rs 750 (from April). The ICDS helpers get about Rs 6000. Their salaries have been increased by Rs 500 from April 1," the Chief Minister said.

She further said that the state government always "stands with the people."

"I wish they (aganwadi workers) do well in life. Maa Maati Maanush government shall always be with the people," she added.

Anganwadi Services is a centrally sponsored scheme and the implementation of the scheme falls under the ambit of state government and UT administration. Filling up vacant posts at various levels is taken up with the state governments and UT Administrations through sustained engagements and video conferences.

Recently, the Odisha government increased remuneration for anganwadi and mini-anganwadi workers.

The monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers was increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000, while that of Mini-Anganwadi workers has been hiked to Rs 7,250 from Rs 5,375 in Odisha.

The Kerala Government had this January announced a wage hike for over 60,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers in the State with an increment of up to Rs 1,000.

—ANI