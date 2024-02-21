    Menu
    Maharashtra: Pune police seize MD drugs worth Rs 3,500 crore, arrest 8 persons

    The Hawk
    February21/ 2024
    Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar

    Pune: Continuing its anti-narcotics operation, Pune Police on Wednesday said that so far, a total of 1,800 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 3,500 crore have been recovered.
    Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that a total of eight accused have been arrested in the matter.

    "Approximately 720 kg of MD has been recovered from across the city in the ongoing case; in another operation in Delhi, approximately 970 kg of contraband has been recovered. Both of these recovered items have an estimated market value of Rs 3000-3500 crore. A courier agency is behind this, through which these drugs are supplied in ready and processed food packets. Eight accused have been arrested so far. Information is coming that a few of these consignments were sent to London," City CP Amitesh Kumar told ANI.

    Earlier, Pune Police conducted a search operation in a factory in the MIDC area in Pune on Tuesday and recovered MD drugs worth Rs 1100 crore from two godowns in the Vishrantwadi area and a factory in the MIDC area in Pune.
    "Operation is being carried out in different places in Pune and outside Pune and Maharashtra as well," a police official said.
    A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 has been registered.
    Further investigation is underway.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Pune Police Anti-narcotics operation MD drugs Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Drug bust Pune drug trafficking Amitesh Kumar
