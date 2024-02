A devastating incident unfolded near Alandi in Pune district's Solu Village as an electric transformer exploded, claiming one life and leaving seven injured.

Pune (Maharashtra): One person was killed after an explosion took place in an electric transformer near Alandi in Pune district's Solu Village.

According to Pimpri Chinchwad Police, seven people were reported injured in the mishap.

The fire brigage was rushed to the site of the blast and police have also arrived at the spot.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

—ANI