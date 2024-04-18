Lok Sabha Elections: Helicopters Arranged To Ensure Casualty-Free Polls In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: As the first phase of Lok Sabha polls starts on April 19, Uttarakhand's Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Vijay Kumar Jogdande, provided information about the booths being prepared for the polls.

The Lok Sabha elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 19.

Speaking to ANI, Jogdande informed that they have arranged two helicopters for emergency service, adding that the voting this time will be casualty-free and no emergency situation would arise.

"All polling parties are leaving and we have arranged two helicopters for their emergency service. One helicopter will be deployed in Garhwal and another one will be deployed in Kumaon. It will be used only for emergency purposes. Booth-level help management plans are also available with the numbers of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and ambulances," he said on Wednesday.

"Voting this time will be casualty free, no emergency situation would come," Jogdande added. To increase voter turnout in the hill state, more than 11,000 polling booths are being set up across the state. The counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while speaking to reporters in Nainital on Wednesday, urged the voters to participate in the Lok Sabha elections in huge numbers. "I appeal to the voters of Uttarakhand that this is the biggest festival of democracy...Everyone should take part in voting. Every single vote of yours will change the direction and condition of the country and it will create history. Prime Minister has devoted his every moment for the country in the last 10 years."

Notably, the BJP won all five seats in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections and will be looking forward to repeating its performance. —ANI