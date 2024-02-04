LK Advani's Lifetime Dedication to Public Welfare Acknowledged by MoS Nityanand Rai

LK Advani's Remarkable Journey Recognized and Celebrated

Patna (Bihar): Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, to former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai highlighted Advani's lifelong commitment to the nation's welfare.





Rai praised Advani for his selfless service, stating, "He has dedicated his entire life to the well-being of the people. On behalf of the nation, I extend thanks and congratulations to PM Narendra Modi for conferring the highest honor upon LK Advani," Rai shared with ANI.





Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also conveyed his congratulations to the veteran BJP leader for receiving the prestigious Bharat Ratna. Naidu commended Advani for redefining secularism and mobilizing public support for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.





In a statement to ANI on Sunday, Naidu expressed, "LK Advani redefined secularism in its truest sense, aiming to appease none and ensure justice for all. His efforts in galvanizing public opinion for the construction of the Ram Temple are commendable. I appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for honoring him with the country's highest award."





Naidu emphasized his joy at Advani receiving the Bharat Ratna, citing Advani's embodiment of Indian culture, political traditions, and global recognition for personal integrity.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Saturday that LK Advani would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. In a tweet, PM Modi praised Advani's monumental contribution to India's development, acknowledging his grassroots work, service as Deputy Prime Minister, and roles as Home Minister and I&B Minister.





Advani, born in Karachi in 1927, served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and held key positions in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet. Known for his intellectual acumen and unwavering principles, Advani's commitment to nationalism and flexibility in political responses were highlighted by Vajpayee.





Despite the tragic events of India's partition, Advani remained dedicated to creating a more secular India, continuing his work as an RSS Pracharak in Rajasthan.





—Input from Agenices







